Studying Film Matters As The Hurricanes Have Increased Their Screen Time
The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes have started to increase their screen time with the harping of watching film and studying tapes.
Some college students are naturals and don't need the extra study time while others take advantage of the extra reps that they are offered. For the Hurricanes, there has been an extra emphasis this season on film study.
Thanks to Meesh Powell, the secondary has already started to take note of the growth in their ability thanks to his emphasis on studying. Powell was on the Washington Huskies team that fell short to Michigan in the national championship game a season ago. While he was a part of the losing team, that championship aspiration, culture, and winning habits still lay within him.
ACC Defensive Back of The Week Jaden Harris recognized this when asked about his performance against the Florida Gators.
"Meesh Powell emphasis to watch a lot of tape, so that you can know whats going on and being one step ahead. That's what makes you look like you're playing fast but really its just mental," Harris said.
Another film junkie for the Hurricanes has been the Davey O'Brien Quarterback of The Week, Cam Ward. He is obsessed with perfection, and that could be seen on the sideline by many different people when he threw a bad interception against the Gators. Head down and looking at key mistakes, he learns from everything he does and he noted that preparing for Florida A&M.
"We left a lot of plays out there on the field, and that is something we got to get better at as we prepare for this week," Ward said.