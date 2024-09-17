The Luxury Of Having More Than One Option
Some teams struggle to have depth in the position groups or even a quarterback to sling the ball to many of the talented players surrounding him. No. 8 Miami (3-0) has all of the above in its Heisman-hopeful quarterback Cam Ward and the players he targets on the field.
Ward has distributed the ball with ease in the first three games of the season, and that is thanks to many of the talented weapons that he has available to him.
In three games four players have over 100 receiving yards (Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Isaish Horton, Elijah Arroyo, and two yards away for Sam Brown), 15 players have a reception, and the team has 12 total receiving touchdowns. 10 of those belong to Ward.
So far this season, the tight end room has 17 catches, 320 combined yards, and four touchdowns. Those totals are nearly triple what they had all last season outside of the team's 25 total catches.
Arroyo has been one of those targets for Ward. He has two touchdowns and 159 total yards so far this season. He knows that this is a luxury for a quarterback to have this many talented weapons around him including himself.
"It's great cause you know we have about four or five receivers, three running backs, multiple tight ends. Everyone can go for 100 yards any day," Arroyo said. "For [Ward] to be able to spread that out, I feel like there is no defense that can cover everybody."
He has a point. With so much talent, it is hard to stop all of the options Ward has to play around with, which makes the Hurricanes so scary to play against. It will be testing this weekend against South Florida (2-1) on ESPN.