What To Expect From Samuel Brown In The Miami Hurricanes Offense
Something missing last season for the Miami Hurricanes' offense was a speedy receiver that could take the top off of the defense, and when given the opportunity, can grab the ball over anyone's head and come down with it.
Enter stage left: Houston transfer wide receiver Samuel Brown.
Last season with the Cougars, he had a breakout season finishing with 815 yards, 62 catches, and three touchdowns. This is with his quarterback throwing for less than 3,000 yards and a 22 TD/ 13 INT split. Now with Cam Ward, the fifth-year red-shirt junior has the chance for another breakout season.
He has already made the impression that he's that guy during fall camp and has shown why he was one of the most sought-after talents once his toe crossed the portal line.
What helps is that he will be surrounded by one of the best-receiving cores from last season in Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George. Now with the addition of Brown, the Canes have a balanced offensive attack with each receiver working within their specialties.
Restrepo works primarily out of the slot and will work in the space Brown creates. Moreover, Goerge is one of the best route runners in the ACC and will be working outside the numbers. This gives each receiver their own space to work with and allows Ward to lick his chops when he goes through his progressions.
Speed kills, and Brown runs a smooth 4.4 standing at 6-2, 195 pounds with or without the ball. He is elusive and the added knowledge of coming into an offensive that he is already familiar with under Shannon Dawson will only help.
Dawson was his offensive coordinator at Houston before leaving for Miami the following year so the terminology and concepts are all familiar to him.
The amounting benefits for the receiver can only mean one thing during the season. Big explosives plays.
The Canes will look to run the ball but think about the play-action ability that can be utilized from the arm talent of Ward to Brown with the quality of running backs for Miami. Press coverage is one of the many areas Brown expects to excel in. His ability to adjust to the ball and his physical advantages will translate well in the Hurricane program and jump ball situations.
He is the physically gifted speedy receiver the Hurricanes have been searching for in the Cristobal era.
The three touchdowns he scored last season might look confusing with the hype around him, but watch what he will do with a pro-level quarterback at the helm. A 1000-yard season seems to be on the table for the wide receiver, and expect more than the measly three TDs he had last season.