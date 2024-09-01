Xavier Restrepo Picks Up Right Where He Left Off
With a new quarterback, the connection between his receivers could cause issues. That goes to show how good Xavier Restrepo and Cam Ward's connection was during the No.19 Miami Hurricanes' 41-17 dominant victory against the Florida Gators.
"Practice sucks running back and forth looking for [Ward]. Again He's ridiculous, he’s amazing, he’s a ball player and we are super lucky to have him," Restrepo said.
For Restrepo's final year, he could have easily left to follow his best friend Tyler Van Dyke in the portal or head to the pros, but he knew that something special was brewing for the Hurricanes. His first game of the season proved that with seven receptions, 112 yards, and one touchdown.
Restrepo works well finding open space and ate all game long in the middle of the field. He also made some Gators roll around on the field with an electric play-up that took Florida out of their element.
Alongside his great game, he had the chance at a passing touchdown with the Canes were trying to stick it to the Gators. Sam Brown went up with one hand instead of two, and caused the incompletion but that did not stop Restrepo from laughing about it during the post-game press conference.
"I just consider myself an athlete, so you know when the ball is put in my hands I'm going to make something happen. It was this close [fingers centimeters apart] That's why I put my hands on my head. Hopefully, we'll get another soon," Restrepo laughed.