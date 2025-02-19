The Newest Miami Hurricanes Tell You The Type of Player The Program is Getting
The Miami Hurricanes have had a history of dominant and physical players over the years and this year the newest transfers and freshmen all share the same sentiment.
They all have that "dog" in them.
The way the Hurricanes are built, they want a style of player that hasn't been seen in some time. They want hard-nosed physical players that aren't scared of the moment. Each of their newest players has that style of play within them.
The players also want to be dominant group, with a number of supportive players as well.
Mario Cristobal has done what he has set out to do and rebuilt the program back to relevance. Now it is time for it to show in winning an ACC Championship and a possible long run in the College Football Playoff.
That journey starts against the National Championship runner-ups Notre Dame in the opening game of the season when Carson Beck takes his first snaps as a Hurricane.
