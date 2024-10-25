The Only Florida State Position Group To Keep An Eye On Against No. 6 Miami
It's no secret that the Florida State Seminoles have been one of the worst teams in college football this season. As they get set to take on the No. 1 offense in the country with No. 6 Miami, it likely won't get any better.
That doesn't mean that a player could get hot and change the outcome of this game for FSU. This is a rivalry game after all and anything could happen.
This also plays into the questionable defense the Hurricanes have been playing since conference play started. Miami has allowed almost 400 yards per game over their last four games and 39 points per game over their last three. Each game there has been an explosive run play that gives the other team a sliver of hope and that is what is so concerning about this FSU team.
They don't have a good offensive line but the Hurricanes are their own worst enemy at stopping an explosive rushing play. The Seminoles could break off for a huge touchdown and the running back group would be the only thing to keep them in the game.
It is still a question of who the starter will be during the game against Miami. The rushing attack is the only "constant" part of the offense for FSU. Freshman Kam Davis will likely get more snaps this game to see if he shows any flashes that can be used next season. The team-leading rusher senior Lawrance Toafili could also have a big game. He averages four yards a carry.
Then again, the Hurricanes could play their best game of the season, not play down to competition and dominate the Seminoles on both sides of the ball.