Top 8 Former Miami Hurricanes Thriving In The NFL

From rising stars like Cam Ward to veteran anchors like Calais Campbell, these eight former Miami Hurricanes are making major waves across the NFL.

Mark Morales-Smith

Calais Campbell, defensive lineman, speaks to the media about his return to the Arizona Cardinals after an eight-year absence during a press conference on April 10, 2025, in Phoenix, Ariz., at the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
Calais Campbell, defensive lineman, speaks to the media about his return to the Arizona Cardinals after an eight-year absence during a press conference on April 10, 2025, in Phoenix, Ariz., at the Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
There are currently 42 former Miami Hurricanes who are actively playing in the NFL. We are going to pick out the eight best former Canes currently in the league. They will not be in a specific order.

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

We may be projecting here, but Ward enters the league as the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and we fully expect him to be a superstar for years to come. 

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku is one of just two offensive players on this list. He has flashed an outstanding skill set and had a monster year in 2023. His biggest downfall has been being stuck in Cleveland with their inconsistent and mostly awful quarterback play.

DT Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals

Campbell will be 39 years old when the 2025 season kicks off, but he can still go. He continues to defy Father Time and be one of the better interior defensive linemen in the league.  

DE Jaelen Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Injuries have hindered Phillips over the past two seasons; however, when he's healthy, he's shown that he can be one of the best defensive ends in the business. His success hinges almost completely on getting and staying healthy in 2025. 

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau came out with Phillips and has been fantastic off the edge in Buffalo. So much so that he earned himself a massive contract extension in 2024.

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Chicago Bears

Stevenson has had his ups and downs at times, but has proven to be a very good cornerback with impressive playmaking ability. Him and Jaylon Johnson makeup one of the best CB tandems in the NFL. 

CB Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers

Jackson was worth mentioning after getting cut prior to last season, then having a bounce-back year in Carolina and not only earning himself a starting job opposite Jaycee Horn, but also a new $14.5 million two-year extension.

S Kam Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams

Kinchens was eased into the defense as a rookie in 2024, but showed outstanding playmaking skills and maximized his opportunities. He showed why he was such a star at Miami and looks like he'll be a cornerstone of the Rams' secondary for a long time. 

Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

