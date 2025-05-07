Top 8 Former Miami Hurricanes Thriving In The NFL
There are currently 42 former Miami Hurricanes who are actively playing in the NFL. We are going to pick out the eight best former Canes currently in the league. They will not be in a specific order.
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
We may be projecting here, but Ward enters the league as the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and we fully expect him to be a superstar for years to come.
TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Njoku is one of just two offensive players on this list. He has flashed an outstanding skill set and had a monster year in 2023. His biggest downfall has been being stuck in Cleveland with their inconsistent and mostly awful quarterback play.
DT Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals
Campbell will be 39 years old when the 2025 season kicks off, but he can still go. He continues to defy Father Time and be one of the better interior defensive linemen in the league.
DE Jaelen Phillips, Miami Dolphins
Injuries have hindered Phillips over the past two seasons; however, when he's healthy, he's shown that he can be one of the best defensive ends in the business. His success hinges almost completely on getting and staying healthy in 2025.
DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
Rousseau came out with Phillips and has been fantastic off the edge in Buffalo. So much so that he earned himself a massive contract extension in 2024.
CB Tyrique Stevenson, Chicago Bears
Stevenson has had his ups and downs at times, but has proven to be a very good cornerback with impressive playmaking ability. Him and Jaylon Johnson makeup one of the best CB tandems in the NFL.
CB Mike Jackson, Carolina Panthers
Jackson was worth mentioning after getting cut prior to last season, then having a bounce-back year in Carolina and not only earning himself a starting job opposite Jaycee Horn, but also a new $14.5 million two-year extension.
S Kam Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams
Kinchens was eased into the defense as a rookie in 2024, but showed outstanding playmaking skills and maximized his opportunities. He showed why he was such a star at Miami and looks like he'll be a cornerstone of the Rams' secondary for a long time.
Recommended Articles
Titans Rave About Cam Ward's Confidence, Work Ethic, Franchise Potential
Jalen Rivers Embraces Versatility As He Prepares For Bengals Rookie Season
Miami Lands Former Auburn And Houston Safety Keionte Scott From The Portal
Miami's Andres Borregales Joins Patriots, Aiming To Follow Adam Vinatieri's Legacy