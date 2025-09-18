Two Heisman Trophy Winners Set to Receive On-Campus Statues
University of Miami Athletics announced Thursday that Hurricanes supporter Max Chira has made a generous $1.81 million gift that will construct life-sized statues of Miami’s two Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks – Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta -- on campus.
Chira’s contribution includes a significant donation to the newly launched Victory Fund. The remaining funds will be used to create the statues of Testaverde and Torretta, which will be displayed outside the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence. Additionally, the gift will establish the Chira Architecture Student Award, a one-time prize for a University of Miami graduate student contributing to the project.
"As a fan of Miami for the past 57 years, I’ve always felt that our two Heisman Trophy winners deserved a lasting tribute,” Chira said. "This project will not only honor their incredible legacies, but also serve as a powerful recruiting tool for the future of Miami football. I’m proud to help create a space where future generations can admire and be inspired by their achievements, right outside the Schwartz Center -- and we hope to add more statues for future Heisman winners in the years to come."
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
The University has commissioned renowned Philadelphia-based sculptor Zenos Frudakis to create the statues. Frudakis previously sculpted the statue of legendary baseball coach Ron Fraser, which was unveiled outside Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in 2015.
“We are grateful to Max for his generous support and his vision for honoring our two Heisman Trophy winners,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Vinny and Gino are two of our most decorated Hurricanes and now their legacy will be on display on our campus for generations to come.”
Testaverde became Miami’s first Heisman Trophy winner in 1986 after leading the Canes to an 11-0 regular season record. He threw for 2,557 yards and 26 touchdowns that season, earning the second-highest Heisman voting margin of victory to date. Testaverde also won the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Awards that year.
“This is such a special honor, and I’m proud to share it with my family and my friend, Gino Torretta,” Testaverde said. “I’m deeply grateful to the University of Miami, Max Chira for his generosity, and Zenos Frudakis for bringing this vision to life. I can’t wait to see the statues come together and celebrate with our amazing fans, alumni and the U community. It truly means a lot."
Torretta won the Heisman Trophy in 1992 after leading the Canes to an 11-0 regular season record. He threw for 3,060 yards and 19 touchdowns that season. Torretta also captured the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, becoming the most decorated player in Miami football history.
"What an incredible honor that Mr. Chira thought to recognize Vinny and me as Heisman winners among the legends who have worn orange and green,” Torretta said. “It is humbling, and to be commemorated on campus is a tribute not just to our individual achievements, but a testament to our teams, coaches, and the Hurricane fans who made it all possible.
“To me, this tribute represents the countless hours of determination, sacrifice, and effort my teammates and I poured into each game, as well as the pride of the community that rallied behind us on every play during a truly great time at the University of Miami. Here’s to inspiring the next wave of Hurricane greatness!”
The Victory Fund, established in 2025, aims to help the University of Miami attract the nation’s top student-athletes.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.