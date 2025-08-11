Two Miami Hurricanes Tabbed to Bednarik Award Watch List
Miami defensive standouts Rueben Bain Jr. and OJ Frederique Jr. have earned a spot on the 2025 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.
Bain, a junior defensive lineman, has been a force for the Hurricanes since arriving on campus. The 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year owns All-ACC honors from each of his first two seasons and has piled up 11 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 67 total tackles in 22 career games.
Frederique, a sophomore defensive back, wasted no time making an impact in his first season as a Hurricane. Frederique earned Freshman All-America recognition from the Football Writers Association of America and 247Sports and was named an All-ACC honorable mention. Frederique finished 2024 tied for the team lead with seven pass breakups, recorded 30 tackles and collected his first interception in Miami’s win over Duke.
With Bain and Frederique’s selections, nine Hurricanes have earned spots on national preseason watch lists.
Miami Hurricane Football 2025 Awards Tracker
2025 PRESEASON WATCH LIST HONOREES:
Adam Booker – Patrick Mannelly Award
Carson Beck – Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award
Rueben Bain Jr. – Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award
OJ Frederique Jr. – Chuck Bednarik Award
Anez Cooper, Francis Mauigoa – Outland Trophy
Francis Mauigoa – Wuerffel Trophy
Wesley Bissainthe – Butkus Award
James Brockermeyer – Rimington Trophy
Keelan Marion – Paul Hornung Award
