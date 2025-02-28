Tyler Baron NFL Combine Results and Draft Profile
There is a lot to like about Baron if you're an NFL team. While he doesn't profile as an elite edge rusher, he does profile as much more than a rotational piece because of everything else he can do. His high motor and impressive ability to set the edge can keep him on the field for a ton of snaps. Those are things that young edge rushers often struggle with. The fact that he also has the versatility to stand up as a linebacker or put his hand in the dirt as a defensive end will also go a long way in boosting his draft stock. There is no doubt that plenty of NFL teams will view him a valuable defensive piece through the draft process. We project him to be a much better player on film than his stats might show on the next level.
Tyler Baron NFL Combine Profile
Position: Edge Rusher
School: University of Miami
Play Style: Versatile Edge Rusher
Age: 23
DOB: 10/22/2001
Height: 6'5
Weight: 258 lbs
40-Time: 4.62
Position Ranking: 13
Round Projected: 4
Tyler Baron NFL Draft Strengths
- Ideal frame
- Possesses the size needed for the next level
- Versatile edge rusher who can stand up in a 3-4 scheme or put his hand down in a 4-3 scheme
- Explodes out of his stance
- Has the size to get through blockers and the slickness to get around them
- Thrives with inside moves
- Fluid movement
- Good hands as a pass rusher
- Above average angles and bend
- Strong instinctual run stopper
- Ideal play strength
- Good arm length
- Sets the edge well
- High football IQ and understanding of blocking schemes
- Uses leverage very well
- Relentless high-motor player
Tyler Baron NFL Draft Weaknesses
- Lacks elite speed athleticism
- Can over pursue and lose containment
- Needs to get a bit more creative as a rusher when his first move doesn't work
- Already almost 24 years old
- Tackling technique needs to be more consistent
- Not an overly twitchy player
