What NFL Circles Are Saying About Cam Ward: Week 14
After the Thanksgiving break, we are back with another look at Cam Ward's draft stock with what is possibly the most important edition yet.
The Miami Hurricanes finish the 2024 regular season at 10-and-2, missing the ACC Championship after a road loss against the Syracuse Orange to finish the season. Not only do they miss out on the opportunity to face the SMU Mustangs for a chance for the programs first ACC Title, the Canes also are seemingly locked out of the playoff after Tuesday night's rankings.
Multiple NFL franchises were represented this past Saturday afternoon to witness the upset, including a number of teams in need of a quarterback that will be selecting at or near the top of the draft.
The 42-38 final score suggests that it was factors outside of Ward and the offense that attributed to the disappointing result, and the numbers back that up.
The Canes out-gained the Orange, had the ball for longer and averaged seven-and-a-half yards per play on Saturday afternoon. Ward, himself, had 349 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. The Canes even jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and nearly had a perfect day offensively overall.
However, the offense spotted the Orange a touchdown with a tie-breaking scoop and score late in the third.
The margins have been slim for this high-powered Hurricane offense all year, and their defensive deficiencies have hit them in the worst moments this season.
And in the most dire circumstances down the stretch, when they needed a stop after kicking a field goal to go down four with just under four-minutes remaining, the Canes defense could not even get Cuse to a third down.
Despite the stellar afternoon from the star quarterback, all signs point to Miami being excluded from the inaugural 12 team College Football Playoff. Much has been said in scrutiny of the committee, but the reality is that Miami did not play like a playoff team for large stretches of this season.
Cam Ward, however, has still played his way into being a high draft pick. Not getting an opportunity to show his game on a national stage may limit his season, but this week's crop of mock drafts still show Ward being valued at a high regard.
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): 3rd (QB2)
Trevor Sikkema (ProFootballFocus): 3rd (QB2)
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today): 3rd (QB2)
Blake Brockermeyer (CBS Sports): 3rd (QB2)
Derek Tate (Pro Football Network): 3rd (QB2)
Clearly, there's a pattern in the way pundits see the top three going. In each of these five cases, the order goes Colorado receiver/cornerback, Travis Hunter, Colorado quarterback, Shadeur Sanders, followed by Cam Ward going to the New York Giants at third overall.
It is not coincidence they are ranked this way, neither Miami or Colorado will get the opportunity to compete for a national title this year, all three have solidified their stock going into the predraft process.
The draft order may not look the same by season's end, but it appears clear that the Jaguars are heavily linked to the two-way phenom, Travis Hunter, Las Vegas has their eyes set on Shadeur Sanders barring his father's blessing, and the Giants (who were one of the teams represented in Syracuse on Saturday) are heavily linked to the Canes star.
The "QB1" conversation seems to be close enough where it will depend on what the draft board looks like after the final four weeks of the season. Both Ward and Sanders had opportunities to get a major leg up in the conversation, however, neither will get the opportunity that a playoff birth would have provided.
Pending what his status will be for their bowl game, Ward finishes his only season at Miami second in the country in passing yards (4,123) first in touchdowns (36) and fourth in quarterback rating (171.1). He reset the program record for both yards and touchdowns while only throwing seven interceptions in the process.
Regardless if Ward chooses to opt out or not, he will be remembered for one of the all-time great quarterback seasons by a Hurricane. Of course, there is not shortage of disappointment regardless of any of those records.