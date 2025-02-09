Where Miami Hurricanes Players Rank After the 2025 Season
Following the season the Miami Hurricanes had, there is no surprise that they have some of the best players in the country.
Pro Football Focus has released their list of who they have in the top 101 players from this past season. Naturally, the best offense in the country had some players ranked about the rest as the best with three Hurricanes making the list.
No. 3 Cam Ward
"After playing the role of a gunslinger at Washington State, Ward transferred to the Hurricanes and became the best quarterback in college football, "Pro Football Focus College said. "He was the most valuable player in the nation according to PFF’s wins above average metric while his 92.9 PFF grade led all FBS signal-callers. Ward led the nation with 39 passing touchdowns while his 4,313 passing yards and 31 big-time throws were both second."
No. 45 Xavier Restrepo
"En route to becoming Miami’s all-time leading receiver, Restrepo had an outstanding season with Cam Ward as his quarterback," Pro Football Focus College said. "He led the ACC with an 83.5 receiving grade and 1,127 receiving yards. He dropped just two of his 95 targets and set a career-high with 11 touchdowns. Restrepo made his case as arguably the best slot receiver in the country."
No. 61 Damien Martinez
Often forgotten with Ward's heroics is how efficient Martinez was as a runner for the Hurricanes," Pro Football Focus College said. "The Oregon State transfer posted a 94.3 rushing grade in 2024, third to only Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo among FBS running backs. He averaged 4.5 yards after contact per attempt, which was second among Power Four tailbacks.
Read the rest of the list of all the other top players in the country this season.
