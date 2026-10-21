Why No. 1 Miami's Offensive Aggressiveness Can Only Help Them Pittsburgh

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 1 Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is 1.5 points away from averaging 50 points a game this season.

Miami's offense is elite, but it still goes through offensive lulls that have held it back, nearly costing it the game against Florida State.

Granted, that was a rivalry game, and anything can happen when everyone is playing their best, but UM's offensive aggressiveness has been highlighted time and again as to why they are as good as they are.

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates with quarterback Darian Mensah (10) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, thanks to offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, the Hurricanes' aggressiveness depends on how well they take the ball and how much they want to push the ball down the field.

Through six games, Miami has only had two turnovers. One came against Florida A&M after the game was already out of hand. The last came against the Seminoles when star quarterback Darian Mensah left one floating for too long, targeting Cooper Barkate in the end zone.

That aggressiveness stands out to Mensah when reviewing his and the offense's performance. He takes care of the ball, but he remains cautious even when he's not pushing the ball down the field.

"I'd say we're just cautiously aggressive," Mensah said. "Like, we understand. I mean, we we're throwing passes where it's a true one on one, while we're running up running a ball when it's, you know, blocked up. And so we're aggressive, but we're not too aggressive to where we lose points."

Against Pitt, the Hurricanes will get aggressive in the rushing attack and through the air. However, they don't want to be one-dimensional, which could cause more lulls in the No. 1 offense in the country.

"I think they're run defense is number one in the country for rush defense," Mensah said on what stands out for the Panthers. "So the physical, good, really good third-down package. And so, yeah, we got to come prepared for it. I think that's what stands out."

Moreover, Mensah is the style of quarterback who keeps focus on the next thing. Being the No. 1 team in the country is cool and all, but Miami's offense is leaving points on the board. Another thing that bothers the star quarterback.

"I'm kind of so focused on what we got to do right now," Mensah said. "I've just put the blinders on. I've, you know, had people text me. 'Congrats on being number one.' I haven't seen it. So I'm really just blocking out all the noise and, you know, trying to be focused on going 1-0."

That 1-0 mentality is now focused on the Panthers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.