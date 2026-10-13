How Miami’s Offense Matches Up Against Florida State’s Defense in Week 7 Matchup

No. 3 Miami (5-0) hosts Florida State (3-3) on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in one of the biggest rivalry games in college sports. The Hurricanes enter as heavy favorites, largely because of how their offense has looked over five games.

Miami averages 49.6 points per game, leading the country, and has put up big numbers through the air and on the ground.

Quarterback Darian Mensah has been the engine for the Canes.

Through five games, he has completed 84.2% of his passes for 1,438 yards, 15 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He has been particularly efficient on intermediate and deep throws, and he has the protection and weapons to stay aggressive.

Darian Mensah on passes for 10+ air yards in 5 games:



🙌 37/46 (80%)

🙌 823 Yards

🙌 13 TDs

🙌 0 INT pic.twitter.com/FB14q2SFap — Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) October 6, 2026

Wide receiver Malachi Toney has leaped from his freshman year and has been an early Heisman candidate with his play. He has 39 catches for 604 yards and six touchdowns, including a 234-yard, three-touchdown performance in the opener at Stanford.

The running game has been somewhat productive, led by Mark Fletcher Jr. and others, giving the Hurricanes balance that forces defenses to respect both phases. Once they get more consistent on the ground, they will be even more difficult to contain.

Florida State’s defense has been the clear soft spot on their team

The Seminoles have allowed over 400 yards in multiple games against competent opponents and have been especially vulnerable against the pass and in the run game.

Louisville rushed for 397 yards against Florida State, the second-most rushing yards against Florida State in history. Georgia Tech rushed for 401 yards against the Noles on 10/10/2009 - 17 years ago tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LYLt92VPKx — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 10, 2026

Louisville just rushed for nearly 400 yards against them, and earlier this season SMU and Alabama both moved the ball with relative ease. Coverage busts, missed tackles, and inconsistent pressure have shown up on film, which plays directly into the hands of an offense that thrives on explosive plays and high-percentage throws.

The matchup favors Miami in several areas.

Mensah’s accuracy and decision-making should test a secondary that has struggled to stay disciplined. The Seminoles have a 64.2 coverage grade on PFF, which is the second-lowest grade on their team’s statistics. The only grade lower is tackling, at 63.8.

Toney, Cooper Barkate, and the rest of the receiving corps create vertical and intermediate threats that can force FSU into uncomfortable coverages. At the same time, Miami’s ability to wear down the defense with their rushing attack can get the chains moving and open up play-action opportunities.

That said, Miami’s offensive line has been the one unit that hasn’t been flawless all season. FSU has four defensive linemen who have generated double-digit pressures thus far. Rylan Kennedy leads the team with 15.

The offensive line is dealing with a couple of players who have been banged up, including a player struggling to find his footing consistently. Once the unit finds its rhythm, especially in the run game, it will be a hard group to beat in the trenches.

The Seminoles path to keeping this close starts with limiting explosive plays and forcing Miami into longer drives.

For the Hurricanes, the formula is straightforward and what they know best.

Establish the run early, get Mensah into a rhythm, and let Toney and the skill players create mismatches against a defense that has already been carved up by lesser offenses.

Oct 3, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball down field during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rivalry history and the large point spread bring extra attention, but the on-field reality is that Miami’s offense has the personnel and production to dictate terms if it executes at the level it has shown so far.

How effectively Florida State can disrupt that rhythm will go a long way toward determining whether this stays competitive or becomes another statement win in this rivalry.

Another win against the Seminoles will just further solidify the gap in the state to recruits between the two schools.

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