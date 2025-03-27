Xavier Restrepo’s Disappointing 40-Yard Dash Sparks Draft Concerns
Former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo struggled mightily when running his 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. He clocked in with a 4.83 and 4.80, which are horrific times for an NFL wide receiver. This has raised concerns about his potential draft stock and about the possibility of this causing him to fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is a real possibility. However, Restrepo has explained his slow 40 times.
While this may very well damage Restrepo's draft stock regardless of the reasoning, he spoke out about his poor showing and stated that he had been consistently running a 4.53:
"During warm-ups yesterday before the 40, my right hamstring tightened up on me and prohibited me to opening up and running my fastest. The reason I still ran is because for 2 straight weeks, I consistently hit 4.53-4.58 last in training and thought I could still pull it off ... I did everything just because it's in my blood to compete. With that being said, I am now focusing on getting back to 100% healthy and getting ready to play football!"
We believe this will cause him to drop a bit in the NFL Draft; nevertheless, we also believe that there will be NFL scouts and GMs who have watched a full career worth of film on him at Miami and will not allow him to fall past Night 2 of the draft. He is one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the University of Miami. Restrepo is the Hurricanes' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs at a program that has produced wideouts like Michael Irvin, Andre Johnson, and Reggie Wayne. if Restrepo does fall any further than anticipated, all that means is some team is getting a steal late in the draft. There is no doubt that he will be a productive NFL receiver.
