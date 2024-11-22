Xavier Restrepo Prepares for his Final Home Game as a Hurricane
Senior wide receiver Xavier Restrepo has already solidified himself as one of the best to wear the orange, green, and white as he prepares to take in the home field of Hard Rock Stadium for the final time as a Hurricane.
Restrepo is already on pace to have his best season as a Cane. He is the all-time receptions and passing yards leader in Hurricanes history and was also named a semifinalist for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award.
"I'm just a humble human being. Obviously I hear things about that and I'm just super grateful and super blessed and highly favored that I am in the position that I am in," Restrepo said.
This has been the typical response from Restrepo all season. He is a team-first player who loves the Hurricanes and is blessed to have the support that he has received through the ups and downs of the program even when he has been one of the best receivers in the history of the program.
None of those stats matter to the star wide receiver though. He is just happy he gets to play in front of his family and a crowd that has supported him since day one.
"It definitely going to be an emotional moment you know the last one in the Rock," Restrepo said. "You know I think the main thing is just winning. We have control of our own destiny and we just have to go 1-0 each and every single week. Of course, it's the last one in the Rock. I'm going to miss playing in the Rock with all of these amazing fans, my teammates, and right in front of my family, but I think the most important thing is just winning."
