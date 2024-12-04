Miami Beat out Florida and Texas for Star Linebacker
The University of Miami has announced they have signed Seffner (Fla.) Armwood linebacker Kellen Wiley, Jr. The Tampa product selected Miami over Texas and Florida on Wednesday morning.
He was a late add to the class as he was not committed as of Tuesday evening. He comes from the same school as Gerard Pringle, Jr., a running back who also signed with UM on Wednesday.
On3 rates him the No. 7 linebacker and No. 92 overall prospect. 247 Sports rated Wiley the No. 44 linebacker and No. 325 overall player.
He had 75 tackles, including 13 for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions this season.
“I’m excited to get in and ball early,” he told 247 Sports. “They got two good backers in Kiko [Mauigoa] and [Wesley Bissainthe], balled out at a high level. Somewhere I get a chance to play early and play with my teammate [Girard Pringle Jr.].”
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
