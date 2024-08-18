Game Two For Miami Hurricanes Soccer; First Alert: August 17, 2024
The first game did not go to plan for the Miami Hurricanes soccer team, however with 17 new players and a new scheme from a head coach it can take some time for players to gel together.
That also goes into the effort given from some players on the team too but with the chance to bounce back and get the first win on the season, the Canes will fight till the end of regulation for that oppurtunity.
The Canes will face off against Florida Atlantic and after last game the goal is simple. Put the ball in the net. Many opportunities slipped by the Hurricanes in their previous game and against FAU that can not happen.
Today's Schedule
Soccer: Miami at Florida Atlantic 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled
