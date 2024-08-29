What To Expect On The Florida Side Against The Hurricanes: Extra Point
The Florida Gators will not be unprepared coming into the game against the Miami Hurricanes. Home field advantage in the middle of the day in the Florida heat will always favor the team however that does not stop them from being a successful team themselves.
The Gators like to go east and west in their offensive output something the Canes struggled with last season. Motions and jet sweeps like EA Sports College Football 25 and just like in the game, it can be a broken mechanism to get a great speedy player into open space to operate.
Eugene "Tre" Wilson III will be the primary target for these motions like he was last season. The freshman All-American will dazzle with his speed and ability to make people miss. Another key will be sixth-year quarterback Graham Mertz.
He was one of the most accurate quarterbacks last season but the team did not push the ball downfield. North to south is what the Gators struggled with, but against the Miami Hurricanes secondary, that could be something that will be tested early and often if Mertz has time in the pocket.
The secondary against the Hurricanes receivers could also come into effect. The Gators have one of the youngest secondaries in the league, but the talent within young players like Jordan Castell can be a difference-maker against one of Miami's top receivers.