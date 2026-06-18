Miami 'At the Top' for Star In-State 2028 Running Back

The contact period for 2028 recruits officially opened on June 15th, and Miami has been active on the recruiting trail.

Now more than ever, recruiting players early matters, with several committing before taking their official visits in their senior season.

Miami has been high on 2028 running back Terriel Harmon for a while, and he discussed the Hurricanes with Miami Hurricanes on SI.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

The Hurricanes contacted Harmon almost immediately after the contact period opened and got down to business with him.

“The running backs coach (Coach Merritt) hit me up, and we just talked about the leadership I am going to bring to Miami and the environment of Miami,” Harmon said.

Even before the contact period opened up, Harmon already had a sense of what Miami was like.

“They bring the energy," Harmon continued. "I love the players like Javian Mallory, Malachi Toney, and Mark Fletcher.”

Mallory is an incoming freshman running back at Miami, and he played high school ball at West Boca. Harmon just transferred to the South Florida power. The two of them have a great connection, and Mallory is recruiting Harmon to join him in college.

“He’s been telling me that Miami is the place to be and that it is great," Harmon said.

Even though it's still early in his recruitment, the Hurricanes are still in a prime position for the local three-star running back.

“I’m still not sure where I will go to school, but Miami is for sure at the top," Harmon finished.

More About the 2028 Class

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2028 class will be crucial for the future of Miami. Arguably, the two best prospects of the past few years, Amir Sears and Bryson Wright, are right in the Hurricanes' backyard, and the two could change the course of Hurricanes football if they come.

Overall, the 2028 class in Florida might be one of the best in any state ever. There is so much talent throughout the state, and Miami is looking to get a class that rivals this 2027 class, which is the top three in the country per Rivals.

Some other in-state prospects that the Hurricanes are targeting include Gabriel Player (four-star linebacker), Asher Ghioto (four-star defensive lineman), Antonio Thompson Jr. (four-star defensive back), and George Selvie (four-star offensive lineman), amongst a ton of others.

While Harmon is only a three-star now, it would not be surprising if he becomes a four-star by the end of his senior season.

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