Cormani McClain to Colorado: Updating the Timeline of America’s Top Cornerback Recruit

College football recruiting has changed.

It’s a statement the sports world sees and absorbs year to year, but it feels especially true in the class of 2023 cycle. From perceived NIL drama to late switches and everything in between, college coaches have been as puzzled as the fans this go round.

Cormani McClain and the news surrounding his college future has been among the most polarizing discussion points, but it’s nothing new. It perhaps comes with the territory of being a unanimous No. 1 cornerback recruit, and it likely balloons considering McClain’s stance on interviews regarding one of the most hotly-contested battles in the country.

It hit an apex when he initially committed to Miami over perceived (heavy) favorite Florida back in October, then somehow jumped a level or two when he did not sign a National Letter of Intent to The U come the Early Signing Period from December 21-23.

Since, rumors are swirling not only of an impending McClain recruiting trip to see Deion Sanders and Colorado, but even commitment flip predictions towards the Pac-12 program followed through various outlets.

With uncertainty around McClain’s initial signing decision and continued rumors around other programs trying to make a bid for him, All Hurricanes looks at the key moments throughout one of the most tracked recruitments of the last few years.

The Cormani McClain Timeline

February 1, 2023 - The traditional signing period, beginning with National Signing Day, opens

January 19, 2023 - McClain goes public with a decision to flip his verbal commitment from UM to Colorado.

January 14, 2023 - McClain makes first visit to Colorado

January 13, 2023 - Plans of a visit to Colorado coincide with multiple Miami coaches, including Cristobal, planning to see McClain at Lakeland High

December 29, 2022 - McClain declines interview requests at the Under Armour Next All-America Game week, but confirms status as Miami verbal commitment

December 21, 2022 - McClain’s camp cancels his attendance at the Lakeland National Signing Day ceremony. As McClain exits the Early Signing Period unsigned, Deion Sanders and Colorado show initial interest

December 17, 2022 - Lakeland caps an undefeated season with a state championship win over Venice High School

October 2022 - The commitment ceremony leaves viewers in shock as McClain picks Miami over Florida and Alabama (relive the backstory)

July 2022 - McClain makes the first of three straight visits to Florida, including for multiple games

June 2022 - The first official visit of McClain’s recruitment goes to Miami

June 2022 - After three years at Lake Gibson, McClain transfers to rival Lakeland High School

March 2022 - McClain makes key unofficial visits to both Alabama and Florida

January 2022 - Cristobal and multiple assistant coaches visit McClain on the road. He visits Coral Gables days later

December 2021 - Mario Cristobal hired to be the head coach at The University of Miami

November 2021 - A top five of Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama and BYU is announced

February 2021 - McClain earns offer from Manny Diaz’s Miami coaching staff while at Lake Gibson High School

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.