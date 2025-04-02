All Hurricanes

Four-Star 2026 Defensive Lineman Deuce Geralds List Miami in his top 10

The Miami Hurricanes continue to go after top five players in their respective positions group has they have their eyes on defensive lineman Deuce Geralds who list the Canes in his top 10.

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shakes hands with Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are still on the recruiting trail as they have made the top 10 list of one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 has listed four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds' top ten schools: Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2, 275 lbs. Suwanee, GA native is ranked as a Top 5 defensive lineman in the ‘26 Class. The only side of the ball that the Hurricanes are lacking in this recruiting class are some trench babies on the defensive side of the ball.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)

There is still more work to be done as some of these top prospects continue to weigh their options on what schools they would like to go to as well as who best service their needs. Many will take visits over the next few weeks and during the summer to finalize where they want to do as they prepare for another season of high school football.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

