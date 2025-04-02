Four-Star 2026 Defensive Lineman Deuce Geralds List Miami in his top 10
The Miami Hurricanes are still on the recruiting trail as they have made the top 10 list of one of the best defensive linemen in the country.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 has listed four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds' top ten schools: Miami, Clemson, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, and Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-2, 275 lbs. Suwanee, GA native is ranked as a Top 5 defensive lineman in the ‘26 Class. The only side of the ball that the Hurricanes are lacking in this recruiting class are some trench babies on the defensive side of the ball.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
There is still more work to be done as some of these top prospects continue to weigh their options on what schools they would like to go to as well as who best service their needs. Many will take visits over the next few weeks and during the summer to finalize where they want to do as they prepare for another season of high school football.