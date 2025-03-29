All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Land the Commitment of 2026 Offensive Tackle Joel Ervin

The Miami Hurricanes continue their hot streak of getting commitments in back to back weekends.

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) and tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The trending topic of the Miami Hurricanes landing another commitment continues to hit. The Hurricanes are finding ways to make sure they keep talent inside the state. Now they received the verbal commitment of 6-foot-6 Fort Myers, Fla. native offensive tackle Joel Ervin.

"I'M HOME Shutting down my recruitment," Ervin wrote on his X account.

Ervin is a three-star recruit who was a main priority for coach Mario Cristobal over the weekend. The Hurricanes are stacking offensive linemen over this recruiting cycle. They know that they are about to lose a number in the next year's draft class. Starting early is a Cristobal special when it comes to linemen. Now, he will still make an NFL farm in Coral Gables, starting with some of the best talent in South Florida.

Ervin becomes Miami’s seventh 2026 commit, alongside Javian Mallory, Jaelen Waters, Ben Congdon, Dereon Coleman, Jordan Campbell, and Camdin Portis.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs, - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)

