Miami Hurricanes in Desmond Ricks' Top 10

IMG (Fla.) Academy 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top 10 schools on Saturday night, with the Miami Hurricanes being included along with Louisiana State, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Jackson State, Oklahoma and Southern California.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back first received an offer from the Hurricanes in April 2021 by UM's previous coaching staff. The current staff in place reoffered Ricks in March 2022.

Ricks took his first trip to Coral Gables on an unofficial visit to Miami on June 6. He has also visited Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, Florida and North Carolina.

The rising junior has developed into one of the best defenders in the country, regardless of class. With the size of a prototypical corner at the college level, Ricks – who grew up running track – has the speed to match.

He was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team and started as an outside corner on an IMG Academy team that finished the 2021 season with a 9-1 record.

Ricks highlights a star-studded 2024 cycle of recruits from Florida that also features highly-touted wide receivers and Chaminade Madonna (Fla.) High School teammates Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader, along with Columbus (Fla.) High School linebacker TJ Capers.

The Hurricanes received the first commitment of their 2024 class on July 2 from Dillard (Fla.) High School cornerback Antione Jackson . If Ricks were to end up pledging to Miami, he would be one of the program's highest-rated commits ever.

