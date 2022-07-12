Miami Commitment Profile: LB Raul Aguirre

The Miami Hurricanes now have 14 verbal commitments for the class of 2023. The latest to pledge to Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff would be Raul Aguirre , a linebacker with a diverse range of skills.

Think of Aguirre as similar to former Canes Denzel Perryman or Shaquille Quarterman. Compact and powerful, intelligent and versatile, both of the former Miami players find their way to the football.

So does Aguirre. Here’s a closer look at what makes Aguirre such a talented prospect.

Raul Aguirre

Size: 6’1”, 220 pounds

Position: Linebacker

High School: Fayette (Ga.) Whitewater

Recruitment

Despite official visits to Florida (June 3), Alabama (June 10), and Ohio State (June 24), Aguirre is now a Hurricane. He has taken multiple unofficial visits to Coral Gables, and will take his official visit in the fall.

He had offers from across the country, including Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia in addition to the aforementioned programs.

Athleticism

Nimble. That’s the first operative word for Aguirre. Core balance in space as well as during contact presents itself on film. Striker. When he pops a runner it’s noticeable. That pop stems from his natural bend which is seen in the box as well as when playing on the perimeter or in the deep secondary.

Those hips for Aguirre are the real deal. He’s not a blazer, but at 220 pounds he does not need to be. Fluid runner.

Whether playing in the box as a traditional linebacker against the run, playing as a pseudo safety-linebacker over a slot receiver in coverage, or even when playing wide receiver himself, Aguirre plays under control. Then, he makes plays.

Some guys possess the “it” factor with coming up with a key deflection or catch. Aguirre is that player, too.

Run Defense

Quick to move laterally and maneuver by an offensive lineman, patiently closing towards the ball carrier, takes away a side escape route, and coils to strike his opponent; Aguirre has been well coached on how to corral a running back.

With his athleticism combined into his ability to play the run, this could be a young man that plays very early for the Hurricanes even if it’s only during obvious running situations.

Coverage Skills

This is where the Aguirre is most valuable. He plays the ball in the air more like a cornerback than an outside linebacker. Thus, he can be on the field for all three downs and not be out of place when an opposing team goes with a power package and then surprises the defense by going five wide.

Most linebackers will panic and fail when on an island against a flex tight end or a running back. Aguirre will compete and win his fair share of those reps.

Finding a Position

One could make an argument for the hybrid linebacker that’s en vogue in college football, weak side linebacker, or even middle linebacker. Best projection, Miami figures out where Aguirre plays after he’s on campus in Coral Gables.

He’s capable of playing any of the three. No need to rush in figuring out where he’s going to play now. The goal is to have a productive unit of linebackers and not just one stud. Aguirre will help make that happen.

Miami has landed an outstanding talent in Aguirre.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.