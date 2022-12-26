Can Hurricanes Sign Local Big-time WR Talent in 2024?

Cover photo: Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader; credit Brian Smith.

The Miami Hurricanes are in the midst of a tremendous 2023 recruiting haul (yes, Cormani McClain is still unsigned and the class is not over until he signs a letter of intent).

Within the recruiting class, two high-profile wide receiver talents are now Hurricanes. That’s Robby Washington and Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph, both from the city of Miami.

Each of them are fast, twitchy, and make plays after the catch. Their services are welcomed in Coral Gables. That being the case, there are additional needs at wide receiver.

Here are two areas Miami needs moving forward with the class of 2024, with Broward County and Dade County possibly being the answer.

Size. The Canes need more size to complement Washington and Joseph. Take Miami’s breakout wide receiver from the 2022 season, Colbie Young, as an example.

Just from the three-game stretch of Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia, Young’s numbers include 20 receptions, 280 yards, 14 yards per catch, and three touchdowns. Ask any of those three teams how hard it is to guard Young one-on-one.

He often uses his long arms, in conjunction with his 6-foot-5 and 215-pound frame, to shield his hands from defenders and allows himself a clear path to a what would otherwise be considered a 50-50 ball. It’s a thing of beauty. To be clear, that size from Young is a primary reason he became such a successful receiver.

Without a player that fits Young’s profile, the 2024 recruiting class needs, at minimum, one bigger body at wide receiver. That’s even the case if the Canes welcome a quality player from the Transfer Portal.

The Canes also need at least one more burner at receiver. Washington and Joseph are a phenomenal start. Getting another in the 2024 class would be perfect for the two-year haul.

Big-time college football programs continuously produce recruiting balance within their classes. Miami certainly has 2024 local talent that can augment Washington and Joseph with size and/or speed.

Keep in mind, the following are but a few of the prospects available. This is a starter list.

There’s Jeremiah Smith, the long and lean do-it-all receiver for Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna. The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound recruit might be the best combination of technique with natural gifts – length, height and speed – of any 2024 wide receiver prospect in the nation.

There’s also Smith’s teammate, Joshisa Trader. It’s unquestionably the best high school receiver duo in the land. Trader is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds right now. He has a frame to weigh close to 200 pounds, and he’s hyper-athletic. Having each player so close to UM, signing at least one of them is an absolute must for Miami.

To place their talents into perspective, both Smith and Trader are likely to be in Sports Illustrated’s top 50 recruits, if not top 25 or higher. These are big-time recruits.

Smith already made a verbal commitment to Ohio State, while Trader is still deciding on a college. Regardless, Miami is coming after both players hard and the race for their signatures is just beginning.

There are also other local players to mention, with a few more from Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas is no stranger to big-time wide receivers. Afterall, that’s where Michael Irvin played his prep ball. The 2024 class has Chance Robinson at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds.

He’s similar to Smith in how he’s graceful when the ball is in the air, and has the jets to get over the top of the defense. Robinson’s teammate, James Madison II, is another taller wide receiver at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds that gives defenses fits with his route running and overall wide receiver talents.

In Dade County, there’s going to be a few more names pop up (always are), but keep an eye on Miami (Fla.) Central’s Earl Kulp. He’s also been a player at cornerback when he was at St. Thomas Aquinas. He’s very long at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, and his change of direction skills are evident, especially for a player his height.

Also from Dade and Central, Lawayne McCoy. He’s 6-foot and 170 pounds. McCoy has been a big play threat for the Rockets and recruiting is already picking up.

There are several other class of 2024 prospects in in the state of Florida, as well as nationally, that Miami has and will recruit at wide receiver. That being said, having a plethora of local talent to go after from South Florida is awesome news.

