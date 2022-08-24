Miami Commitment Evaluation: CB Rob Stafford

The lone cornerback commitment for the Miami Hurricanes at this time would be Rob Stafford . The former basketball player has now focused his attention on the gridiron, as previously detailed by All Hurricanes on Aug. 12.

Tuesday was an evaluation opportunity, as All Hurricanes was present to see Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie’s football practice. That first-hand look offered more information about the talented all-around playmaker.

First, seeing Stafford’s arm length in pads, next to several other quality athletes, helped to show why he had offers from across the country. Long at the hip as well, Stafford showed that he can stay low when changing direction, a good sign for young cornerbacks.

Stafford's ability to pivot and then immediately go into a sprint to help stay with a fast wide receiver proved to be natural. It was good to see that while he was in pads.

Seeing him play seven-on-seven for the 24K 7v7 organization this past spring displayed his overall athleticism, but that’s still not the same as seeing Stafford in pads while shadowing a speedy wide receiver.

Further, good to see him go full tilt when chasing down a running back from the backside. He’s naturally aggressive and plays downhill against the run.

Some players are just different when the pads come on, with the Eau Gallie cornerback being one of them. It’s also aided by a category that each college cornerback needs.

Speed.

Stafford hits the gas and it’s obvious he can change gears quickly. He has a short-area burst that’s vital for coming out of his backpedal and closing the distance between himself and the football in the air.

Rob Stafford has the natural skills and mindset to be a Power 5 cornerback. All Hurricanes

As he learns more and more about the intricacies of defensive back play, his speed and overall burst will be more impactful for the Hurricanes. That’s interesting to note because he’s such a versatile player.

Stafford started off practice by returning punts. He could end up being a Miami return man because of the total array of skills that presented themselves during practice.

During Eau Gallie’s first game, he also returned one kick to midfield. Stafford was one player away from scoring. That’s not surprising considering how fast and elusive he is. Stafford also played wide receiver during practice.

He catches passes away from his body and he’s quite capable of playing on offense in college if that is what he wanted to do. Hard to find players that can impact a college football game on offense, defensive and special teams, but Stafford’s abilities lend themselves to any combination of the three.

The last note about Stafford would be his demeanor. He’s confident on the field. Not a cocky kid, per se, he enjoys playing football and continuing to improve. When he makes a decision to do something inside the white lines, Stafford goes all out.

It’s going to be interesting to see him develop during his time in Coral Gables. Stafford has the talent and attitude that could help him contribute early with Miami.

