CB Damari Brown: Hurricanes Recruitment Is 'Pretty Intense'

The Miami Hurricanes are right in the mix for one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

American Heritage-Plantation product Damari Brown is one of the top uncommitted defensive backs in his class. The 6-foot-1 cornerback separates himself with his length and physicality, and his ability to dominate in man coverage and press against wide receivers at the line of scrimmage makes him a top target for Miami defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae and the Hurricanes' coaching staff.

"It's been pretty intense," Brown said to All Hurricanes about Miami's recruitment of him. "I talk to them every day. In my head every day, early in the morning texts."

Aside from the Hurricanes, Brown mentioned Florida State, Alabama and Clemson as the schools who are still pursuing the talented defensive back.

Brown has had an accomplished high school career so far with the Patriots, but he's not done proving himself just yet, as American Heritage still has two regular season games left to play before the playoffs.

"That I'm a big, physical corner that's hard to throw on," Brown said regarding what he still has to prove in high school. "I'm probably the best down here, I'm being humble though."

The 2023 prospect most recently made an official visit to Florida State this past weekend. Brown also made unofficial visits to Miami for its games against Bethune-Cookman and Middle Tennessee State.

Adding a player like Brown to Miami's recruiting class would be huge for the Hurricanes, given that their secondary has struggled at times this season. Cornerback Robert Stafford is the only defensive back committed to Miami in the 2023 cycle.

Brown is considered the No. 22 cornerback in this class, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He's posted 29 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, an interception and 12 defended passes in seven games this season.

