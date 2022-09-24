Miami Recruits at Miami vs. Middle Tennesse Game

We are now just under three months from the first class of 2023 National Signing Day, which comes on Dec. 21. The second National Signing Day will be on Feb. 1.

With that in mind, the Miami Hurricanes will once again have several recruits on its campus. Four of them, however, are definitely class of 2023 prospects to know as Miami continues its efforts to close out the class of 2023 strong.

Starting off with two prospects that already decided on playing for Miami, here are the four visitors Miami fans should know.

Wide Nathanial "Ray Ray" Joseph decommitted from Clemson and then made a pledge to commit Miami in June. After joining the Miami recruiting class, Joseph was picked to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. He's expected to be a slot receiver for the Hurricanes.

Coming from Miami (Fla.) La Salle is offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau. He is one of the original commitments for Miami first-year head coach Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes wanted to add bulk and size, and Tinilau's 6-foot-5 and 315-pound phsyique fits the mold of what Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal want for the future of the program. Oregon is one of several other Power 5 programs that wanted to sign Tinilau.

Wide receiver Tyler Williams has been on campus since Friday and is considered by many to be one of the nation's top 100, if not top 50, prep football prospects. Can the Canes overcome Georgia in this tight recruiting race?

Lastly, the Miami coaching staff would love to keep Cornerback Damari Brown home. He is one of several big-time prospects hailing from American Heritage High School in Plantation, less than an hour from Hard Rock Stadium where the Canes play home football games. Son of a national championship winner at Miami, the playmaker has an abundance of potential with his 6-foot-1 and 180-pound frame. Alabama, Clemson and many other programs would also love to sign Brown.

