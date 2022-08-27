S Hylton Stubbs: Miami Offer 'Was Probably My Favorite One'

For a class of 2025 product, safety Hylton "Drake" Stubbs has an impressive offer sheet, with schools like Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Miami on it.

The offer Stubbs received from the Hurricanes, however, is a notch above the rest.

"That was probably my favorite [offer]," Stubbs said. "It came out of nowhere ... My coach told me that morning and said I had a Miami offer."

In tune with the history of Hurricanes football, the sophomore's post on Twitter announcing the UM offer gave an ode to one of the most highly regarded defensive backs to play at Miami.

"When I posted it I had a Sean Taylor picture," Stubbs said. "Miami was always a nice place, and I was up there for a couple camps back then too."

The Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf High School defender already has elite size and length at his position, standing in at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds.

Still, there are some areas of his game that he thinks need improvement.

"I feel like I could get faster, like I can close faster," Stubbs said. "I played varsity all throughout my freshman year, but now I've got a feel for it. I've got better eyes now ... I'm seeing it through a different point of view now."

Stubbs had an illustrious freshman season with the Knights, totaling 51 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He has high expectations for his sophomore campaign, with the goal of increasing his interceptions total to five.

