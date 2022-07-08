WR Jalen Brown Commits to LSU Over Miami Hurricanes

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver prep 2023 wide receiver and longtime Hurricanes target Jalen Brown has committed to LSU over offers from Miami, Texas, Michigan, Florida State and others.

UM first became involved in Brown's recruitment when the 6-foot-1 wideout was a rising freshman. In June 2019, he attended a camp at Miami and was offered by the Hurricanes' previous coaching staff that same day.

Brown made four unofficial visits to Coral Gables under Miami's former leadership and took eight more unofficial visits in 2022 with UM's new coaching staff in place.

In comparison, the Gulliver Prep product only took two visits to LSU in 2022, one being unofficial and the other one being official. The official visit that Brown made to LSU on June 17 helped solidify his commitment to the Tigers.

"The last time I went up there, we spent like an hour and 30 minutes at the school. So, I actually want to get up there, actually speak with all the coaches," Brown told All Hurricanes ahead of his official visit to LSU. "Basically get a feeling for the culture and what they are trying to do with the LSU Tigers.”

Ranked as the 18th best player and third-best receiver in the country by the On3 Sports Consensus rankings, Brown was rated as the best noncommitted wideout in South Florida in the 2023 cycle.

The rising senior had a breakout junior season for the Raiders, catching 56 passes for 1033 yards and 11 touchdowns. Brown played on the 7-on-7 circuit with the Miami Immortals, featuring Miami 2023 commits such as quarterback Jaden Rashada, athlete Robby Washington and linebacker Bobby Washington.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.