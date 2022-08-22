DL Kendall Jackson 'Definitely' Wants to Return to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes hosted many of the top high school recruits in the country at their private cookout in late July, including 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, who enjoyed his time in Coral Gables.

"I loved the cookout. It was amazing, good atmosphere," Jackson told All Hurricanes. "I loved it, my parents loved it, my little brothers loved it and it was a great place. I had a great time talking to the coaches and the other recruits, being able to chill and relax before we go into this fall to put in work."

"It was a great way to end off the summer."

At the cookout, Jackson was able to meet and talk to more Hurricanes coaches than when he was on campus for Miami's camp on June 11, which was also the day he received an offer from UM.

The 6-foot-3 rising junior has really liked Miami both times he has been at the school, and he "definitely" plans on visiting the campus again in the future.

Florida has also been heavily pursuing the defensive lineman. Jackson, a Gainesville, Fla. product, attended the Gators' school camps on June 15 and July 29 and made another unofficial visit there on June 22.

"My relationship with the Gators is pretty cool, pretty good," Jackson said. "Me and the coaches talk frequently, get along great. I love the coaches, they show me love. Anytime I'm around they make me feel like I'm at home ... They let me know that they really want me to come to UF."

Jackson will be looking to build off a productive sophomore campaign with F. W. Buchholz (Fla.) High School in which he posted seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

He's off to a great start, as in his season debut, the talented defender put on a show, totaling three tackles and three sacks in the first half alone against Trinity Catholic (Fla.) High School.

