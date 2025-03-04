Miami Listed in Top 11 of Four-Star Edge Zavion Griffin-Haynes
The Miami Hurricanes are now pushing for more blue-chip recruits as the Hurricanes land in the top 11 of four-star edge Zavion Grinnin-Haynes per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
He is a top-three edge rusher from North Carolina who also has UNC, Texas, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, NC State, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Georgia to cover the rest of his 11 schools.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
