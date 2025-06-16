Dereon Coleman Continues To Climb The Ranks Of The Top 2026 Quarterbacks
Everyone in Coral Gables and South Florida knew about the talent of Dereon Coleman, but now others are starting to see why the Hurricanes were after him so early on.
Another weekend of the Elite 11 regionals, and Charles Powers of On3 has Coleman as one of the top performers from the weekend.
Coleman has been committed to play for the Hurricanes since July of 2024, and nothing has waivered his commitment from the Canes. He is a four-star who will turn into a five-star the second his senior season starts for the Hurricanes. This is one of the promising quarterbacks that the Hurricanes have coming, and still, they have a future ahead with the star potential of Coleman.
He is Cam Ward-like with his delivery of the football and his attitude. He still has to improve in some areas, like most young quarterbacks do, but he is ready for the call at any moment and time.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)