Four-Star QB Dereon Coleman Still the Future of the Miami Hurricanes

Four-star Miami commit, QB Dereon Coleman, was one of the many recruits who visited Coral Gables this past weekend, and he continues to show that he is the quarterback of the future for the Canes.

Justice Sandle

Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman sets up to throw during practice Friday in Orlando.
Jones quarterback Dereon Coleman sets up to throw during practice Friday in Orlando. / Jon Santucci/USA Today Florida Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman Is First Commit in the 2026 class
four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman Is First Commit in the 2026 class / Dereon Coleman/Instagram

"My recruitment has been shut down since I committed," Coleman said. "I don't know why schools keep offering me. I'm not going to see any other schools. I only have one official visit and that's Miami."

The Orlando, Fla. native still won't budge even with the amount of pressure sent his way. It's simple. The "U" is about family and causes him not to turn his eye. He showed off some pictures on his social meida to highlight what everyone knows, he is the future star quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes.

"I've always been all in on Miami," Coleman said. "The coaching staff, how they treat my family making sure all of us are great is what helps the most."

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
  11. OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

