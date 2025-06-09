Four-Star QB Dereon Coleman Still the Future of the Miami Hurricanes
Four-star Miami commit, QB Dereon Coleman, was one of the many recruits who visited Coral Gables this past weekend, and he continues to show that he is the quarterback of the future for the Canes.
"My recruitment has been shut down since I committed," Coleman said. "I don't know why schools keep offering me. I'm not going to see any other schools. I only have one official visit and that's Miami."
The Orlando, Fla. native still won't budge even with the amount of pressure sent his way. It's simple. The "U" is about family and causes him not to turn his eye. He showed off some pictures on his social meida to highlight what everyone knows, he is the future star quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes.
"I've always been all in on Miami," Coleman said. "The coaching staff, how they treat my family making sure all of us are great is what helps the most."
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)