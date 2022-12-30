Miami Signee Robert Stafford Wants to Help Bring Back ‘The U’

One of the prospects that has not received enough attention since he signed with the Miami Hurricanes would be Robert Stafford.

The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound cornerback from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie was at the Under Armour All-American Game media day, and took a few minutes to answer questions about why he’s excited to play for Miami and the coaches expectations for him.

To start, however, one key point overall that has a lot to do with Miami’s storied football history: competition.

Stafford made it clear that he’s ready to compete with his class of 2023 brethren of Antione Jackson, Damari Brown and Cormani McClain.

“Just not acting like a freshman. Because, when you do that, you’re not really going to get on the field. You gotta know what you’re doing. You gotta be on time and everything. Don’t act like a freshman, you gotta act like you’ve been there.

“I think we’re all trying to do that in the defensive back room and just bring The U back.”

Regarding what it’s like to be signed by Miami and just getting ready to be a Hurricane.

“How does it feel? It feels really good. I don’t have any more stress for that. So, I know where I want to go, I know where my home is. Yeah, it’s good.”

As for preparing to be at Miami and the expectations for knowing the defensive playbook so he’s ready to play cornerback, Stafford just wants to put in the time to prepare for the start of his college career.

“Trying to learn a lot. Just trying to be ready because I know (head) coach (Mario) Cristobal and the coaches expect me to come in and be ready. That’s what I’m trying to do, just try to get in there and be ready to play early.”

Regarding the Under Armour experience and going against top competition, Stafford was excited about the opportunity.

“Just to get better and like, just get ready for college. Next year, I’m going to be playing against players like this. All-Americans and stuff like that, so just get better every day in practice and stuff.”

Stafford has shown a tremendous amount of talent and effort during his prep career. It would not be surprising at all if he found his way onto the gridiron for the Canes next fall.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.