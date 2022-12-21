CB Damari Brown Commits to Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have continued to add talent to their defensive back room, with 2023 cornerback Damari Brown announcing his pledge to UM on Wednesday.

This comes less than one week after top-ranked cornerback Cormani McClain committed to the Hurricanes.

In the case of Brown, Miami has been relentless in its pursuit of the talented defender out of American Heritage-Plantation (Fla.)

"It's been pretty intense," Brown told All Hurricanes in October about Miami's recruitment of him. "I talk to them every day. In my head every day, early in the morning texts."

Brown has been recruited by some of the top college football programs in the country. In addition to Miami, his top schools list included Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Florida State.

The cornerback mentioned the Seminoles, the Tigers and the Crimson Tide as the schools that were going after him the most, aside from the Hurricanes. Brown most recently visited Alabama on Oct. 22. He also visited Miami twice this past September.

Brown has established himself as a game-changing defender throughout his high school career, ranked as the No. 183 player and 24th-best at his position by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

The lengthy 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback is an excellent fit in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele's man-to-man based defensive system. Brown excels in 1-on-1 matchups and is a willing and physical tackler, as well.

The star senior joins McClain, Robert Stafford and the recently reclassified Antione Jackson as the fourth defensive back in Miami's 2023 recruiting class.

