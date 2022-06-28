Miami WR Target Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph Announces Commitment Date

The former Clemson commit will announce his decision after de-committing from the Tigers less than two weeks ago.

One day after Miami received a commitment from Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada, arguably the Hurricanes’ top wide receiver target, Miami Edison (Fla.) Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph announced on Twitter that he would be committing at 6 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Since de-committing from Clemson less than two weeks ago, Joseph has taken official visits to Louisville and Miami, both of which made a move with the standout from South Florida. Most agree Tuesday's pledge will come down to the ACC pair.

Here’s a timeline of Joseph’s moves he’s made since his commitment and de-commitment.

Sep. 10, 2021: Joseph commits to Clemson

Oct 23, 2021: Unofficial visit to Miami

Jan 29, 2022: Joseph attends Junior Day at Clemson

Jun 3, 2022: Joseph officially visits Clemson

Jun 14, 2022: Joseph de-commits from Clemson

Jun 17, 2022: Joseph officially visits Louisville

Jun 24, 2022: Joseph officially visits Miami

The timeline certainly favors Miami, but with the momentum Louisville has on the trail, they can’t be counted out. Joseph hasn’t named a top group, but it’s fair to say the finalists are Clemson, Louisville and Miami.

While Louisville is hot on the trail, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal feels the Canes own wave of momentum is underway. The Canes are up to eight verbal commitments, with half of the 2023 class jumping on board during the month of June.

"The momentum is strong, we feel it in the form of our players and their training sessions, we feel it in the form of the community, the fanbase," Cristobal said Saturday at the outset of Legends Camp. "Certainly [feel it] in recruiting, we feel like a strong wave of momentum [is] coming hopefully here soon. So, all in all, just keep putting in work."

