No. 1 Recruit Jackson Cantwell Praises Miami’s Coaching Ahead Of Commitment Decision
The No. 1 Overall player in the 2026 football recruiting class is offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. He's a 6'7, 305-pound stud out of Missouri. On April 30, he is set to announce what college program he intends to attend next year and has narrowed his choices down to four teams. Those four teams are the University of Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Oregon Ducks. Recently, he spoke about why he's considering each program and this is what he said.
Cantwell on the Miami Hurricanes:
"They have the best offensive line coaching duo in the country in (offensive line coach) Alex Murabal and (head coach) Mario Cristobal. Then you add in the student life there, and it's not going to get a lot better than Miami, Florida. They have a great situation."
Cantwell on the Ohio State Buckeyes:
"Their offensive line did incredible last year, but I think the interesting thing is that they'll have a different offensive line coach because he left to go to the Cardinals, and now they have a guy who hasn't coached O-line since 2016. It'll be interesting to see how that works out."
Cantwell on the Georgia Bulldogs:
"Georgia develops every position at a high level, and they've had many first-round (NFL Draft) tackles over the last couple of years. They develop guys. You don't want to think going in, 'Oh, I'm going to the NFL,' but like everybody that starts at Georgia ends up in the NFL at some point."
Cantwell on the Oregon Ducks:
"There's a good argument that Dan Lanning is my favorite coach I've met so far. He's a fantastic dude and a great ball coach. I like him a lot. I think (offensive line coach) A'lique Terry does a great job relating to the kids and does a great job of teaching."
