Top Two-Sport Star Harbor Says Miami Put 'Blood, Sweat and Tears' Into Recruitment

One of the most intriguing amateur athletes in the world says Miami is courting him as consistently as any other university after his services.

By now most have heard of two-sport star Nyckoles Harbor, the Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll track and football star who has gone viral his share of times with 100 and 200-meter dash times not previously associated with an athlete standing 6'5", 230 pounds or so.

The times, including the sub 21-second 200 meter time good for No. 2 in America at this time, are paired with a football ability that has many guessing what position he would play at the collegiate level. Some say pass rusher is the most natural fit for the twitch Harbor shows when the ball is snapped, while others imagine him blossoming into the modern tight end that presents a mismatch against any defender lined up against him.

Harbor wants to play both sports at the next level, and Miami is among the top seven programs still under consideration. Maryland, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, USC and Michigan round out the programs still in the mix for the recruit who would be the most famous in the class of 2023 if not for the Arch Manning phenomenon.

The D.C. native appears to be in no rush to make a decision, but it hasn't slowed Mario Cristobal and company from pressing him as much as any coaching staff has.

“The 'Canes I'll say are (recruiting) the hardest," Harbor told The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb recently. "Once (Cristobal) got there and once the new staff got there, they’re recruiting me (the hardest). and it’s paid off.”

Harbor also noted the legendary Cane names like Ed Reed and Jason Taylor, beyond the on-field coaching staff, currently employed by the program. Growing up the D.C. area, the rising-senior recruit was enamored with Reed while he was leading the Baltimore Ravens to plenty of success in the prime of his career.

The two have been in contact, in particular.

“Ed Reed was probably my favorite player," Harbor said. "When I got on the phone with him, I was starstruck. This is Ed Reed. 'I've seen you play on TV. I played with you on Madden and now you're on the phone with me?’ I’ve got his phone number. I watched Ed Reed in the Super Bowl, and now I’ve got his phone number?

Ed Reed serves as Miami football's 'Chief of Staff'

"It's just mind-boggling. And then with that, my parents really liked him. My parents liked him, and I liked him too.”

There appears to be patience attached to the recruiting process for Harbor, who was initially offered by Cristobal at Oregon and also carried a UM offer from the previous staff in Coral Gables. An official visit to campus is likely before Harbor shuts down the recruiting process for good later this year.

Miami currently holds 13 verbal commitments in the class of 2023, profiling as one of the nation's hottest programs on the trail since the summer began.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.