All Hurricanes

Reclassification And Steady Motion For The Hurricanes: Recruiting Rundown

New additions will be coming sooner than expected for the Hurricanes as they continue to steadily make moves during the football season.

Justice Sandle

Sep 14, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal arrives at Hard Rock Stadium before a game against the Ball State Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal arrives at Hard Rock Stadium before a game against the Ball State Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 8 Miami is having a great start to its football season but the question is, is that affecting any of its recruiting?

For that answer look towards Malachi Toney. He has been committed to the Hurricanes since late 2023 for the 2026 class but now, the talented four-star receiver has reclassifed for the 2025 season.

Not only does this help the growth of the program but also the depth of the wide receiver room. It is top-heavy with a lot of older receivers and new faces will be expected to make the next step once the likes of Jacolby George and Xavier Restrepo get the NFL.

As The Hurricanes continue to win, some of the top Florida prospects continue to look at what the team is providing as a top team in the country that also has high-value players making moves at a young age. Many of the you talent are getting a chance to get real game action and that has been something many recruits love to see.

Take a look at OJ Frederique Jr. He has been a star in his first season for the Hurricanes and consistently one of the best defensive players on the team. Development of talent matters and that is something that Mario Cristobal and his staff have been able to do at a high level rather than at Miami or anywhere he has been.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Recruiting