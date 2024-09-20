Reclassification And Steady Motion For The Hurricanes: Recruiting Rundown
No. 8 Miami is having a great start to its football season but the question is, is that affecting any of its recruiting?
For that answer look towards Malachi Toney. He has been committed to the Hurricanes since late 2023 for the 2026 class but now, the talented four-star receiver has reclassifed for the 2025 season.
Not only does this help the growth of the program but also the depth of the wide receiver room. It is top-heavy with a lot of older receivers and new faces will be expected to make the next step once the likes of Jacolby George and Xavier Restrepo get the NFL.
As The Hurricanes continue to win, some of the top Florida prospects continue to look at what the team is providing as a top team in the country that also has high-value players making moves at a young age. Many of the you talent are getting a chance to get real game action and that has been something many recruits love to see.
Take a look at OJ Frederique Jr. He has been a star in his first season for the Hurricanes and consistently one of the best defensive players on the team. Development of talent matters and that is something that Mario Cristobal and his staff have been able to do at a high level rather than at Miami or anywhere he has been.