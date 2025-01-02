Top Miami Prospects in Action for Under Armour All-American Game
Although the Hurricanes season ended in disappointment, missing out on the College Football Playoff and ultimately losing in the Pop Tart Bowl to Iowa State, Mario Cristobal and his staff put together the program's first 10-win season since 2017 and also secured the third straight top-25 recruiting class in a row.
Two of Miami's top rated signees from the 2025 recruiting class are set to take the field for the annual Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday, January 2nd, as well as one commitment from the 2026 class: offensive lineman Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli, linebacker Jordan Campbell and cornerback Chris Ewald, Jr.
The full team rosters can be found here.
Alofaituli is rated by 247Sports as a 4-Star prospect and is viewed as one of the top interior lineman in the entire class. Standing at 6-foot-3, 280 lbs., he already possesses great size as well as quick feet and violent hands. A Las Vegas native, Alofaituli suited up against some of the nation's best while at Bishop Gorman High School and looks to be ready to be an instant type of player.
Campbell, a fellow 4-Star prospect but in the 2026 class, committed to the Canes in November of 2023 and has been locked in with Miami ever since. He is an in-state player from Opa Locka, Florida and is ranked as the No. 6 linebacker in the class.
Finally, another 2025 signee, Chris Ewald, Jr., is a 4-Star prospect as well, ranked as the No. 33 player in the state of Florida. At 6-foot, 195 lbs., he possesses excellent speed that he uses to take away throwing lanes and keep receivers in check.
As of now, Miami holds the No. 14 ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to the 247Sports composite ranking, and has also welcomed a top-30 transfer portal class.
The game can be seen on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. CT or can be streamed in the ESPN app.