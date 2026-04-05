Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd Gives Michigan 'All the Credit' After Wolverines Crushing Win

Michigan ran Arizona out of the gym on Saturday night in Indianapolis. The Wolverines got out to a quick lead, and despite Yaxel Lendeborg suffering two injuries and playing with foul issues, Michigan never looked back.

The Wolverines would end up beating Arizona, 91-73, and the game didn't even feel that close. Arizona had no answers for Michigan's big men, as Aday Mara had a career high 26 points, and Elliot Cadeau was the best playmaker on the court.

Arizona suffered its third loss of the season, and the Wildcats' previous two losses came by a combined seven points. Following Michigan's win, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd gave the Wolverines all the credit.

"I want to give credit to Michigan," Lloyd said after the loss. "I mean, they were outstanding tonight. Really had us on our heels tonight. We never could get in a rhythm. So they get a ton of credit for that. No one's been able to do that to us all year. So it was an impressive performance by them."

Not the heavyweight game many expected

While most analysts predicted Arizona to beat Michigan, this was supposed to be a heavyweight fight between two similar teams. Both teams like to play with fast pace and use their size to bully the opposition down low.

But Michigan proved to be way too dominant for the 'Cats. Both teams had 36 points in the paint, however, the Wolverines' offense was too smooth and prolific. Michigan had 22 assists to Arizona's five, and the Wolverines' unselfish play proved to be the key factor.

Guard Elliot Cadeau stole the show, while he didn't shoot well, he had a double-double and executed the game plan perfectly.

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"I mean, listen, Michigan gets all the credit today, whether -- I mean, it wasn't our night, probably had a lot to do with them," Lloyd said. "They were just impressive. They were impressive how they came out and executed their game plan.

"And we got down a little bit, and we've been down a few times this year, but not like that. Just probably got a little panicky and weren't able to settle back in.

"And they get credit. That's why if you can get off to a good start in games, you know, it's usually pretty impactful. And that definitely was the case today."

Dusty May built Michigan perfectly

The one area the two teams aren't similar is in the experience department. Arizona relies heavily on two true freshmen, and on Saturday, both looked like freshmen. Michigan's Trey McKenney was the best freshman on the court, scoring 16 points and knocking down four threes.

While Lloyd isn't going to say this game came down to inexperience, it was clear that the stage wasn't too big for Michigan's veterans. The Wolverines are loaded with experience and that showed on Saturday.

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"I mean, I don't know. I mean, I don't think it was an inexperience thing today," said Lloyd. "We had a good couple of days of practice. We had a good shoot-around today.

"I think we just came out and we played a team that was really well built. They have a great coach. They were able to take control of the game. And then really, they were like surgical at a point. So that's hard to do.

"So they get a ton of credit. Like you said, we have had a great year. But even if you're a great team and you can't get in a rhythm, it's going to be a tough night. That's what we felt tonight."