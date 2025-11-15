Takeaways from Michigan basketball's tight win over TCU
The 2-0 Wolverines faced another scare on Friday night. After Wake Forest took Michigan to the brink on Tuesday, where the Wolverines walked away with a one-point win, TCU took the Maize and Blue to the finish line.
But for the second game in a row, Michigan battled and won a close one. The Wolverines moved to 3-0 after a 67-63 win over the Horned Frogs. A lot of the same issues reared their ugly head, but the main thing is that Michigan continues to battle and comes away with a win.
Michigan's new-look team shows perseverance
For the second game in a row, Michigan was facing defeat. But the new-look Wolverines refuse to go down. While Michigan trailing in these games is due to self-inflicted mistakes -- more on that later -- the Wolverines show they won't go down easily.
Michigan played poorly on Friday against TCU, but Dusty May's crew battled back after trailing most of the game. Morez Johnson, Trey McKenney, and Roddy Gayle were all catalysts in bringing Michigan back in the final four minutes of the game.
Johnson continues to be a force on the boards, Gayle was the best player at getting to the hoop, and McKenney made a couple of clutch shots. Michigan won another game without any of its 'stars' looking like 'stars'.
It's already time to be worried about turnovers for another season
Michigan turned the ball over eight times against Oakland before turning it over 17 times against Wake Forest. And once again on Friday night, turnovers were a major issue. Michigan was one of the worst teams in the nation last season in turning the ball over.
The season is young and Michigan has a new-look roster, but so many of the 22 turnovers the Wolverines had against TCU were just careless possessions. Lazy passes and being out of control coming down the court were two large reasons for the turnovers.
With how fast Dusty May likes the offense to play, fans might need to expect another season of plenty of turnovers.
Michigan's big-man rotation should be a game-by-game basis
The Wolverines started three big men for the second game this week. Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, and Yaxel Lendeborg all drew the start, alongside Elliott Cadeau and Nimari Burnett. However, things didn't get started well with this lineup on Friday.
After two stellar games, Michigan appeared to want to force the ball down to Mara to begin the game. But TCU doubled Mara every time he touched it, and the offense became stagnant. Mara didn't have a great offensive game for Michigan, and while he is a great defensive presence, coach May might need to rethink how he uses all three bigs.
A guy like Lendeborg should always start and use him at the '4' more. But when smaller teams, like TCU, double Mara -- he doesn't have the athleticism to keep up. This will be something to monitor moving forward.
Lack of a true backup PG will hurt Michigan's offense
Landing North Carolina transfer Elliott Cadeau was a nice land for Dusty May. Cadeau isn't a shoot-first player, but he rather find his teammates and set them up, but once Cadeau heads to the bench - - the options aren't great. It's even worse -- when nights like Friday -- Cadeau isn't at his best.
The Wolverines used LJ Cason as the primary backup to Cadeau on Friday, but Cason struggled in the role. The sophomore had three first-half turnovers and isn't the typical ball handler. Cason can create his own shot and get to the rim, and is more of the '2' guard.
Dusty May has time to figure his rotations out, but he might need to look Roddy Gayle's or Nimari Burnett's way or even try Trey McKenney as the primary ball handler when Cadeau sits.