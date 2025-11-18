Sherrone Moore announces shakeup in hopes of fixing Michigan's struggling return game
Michigan's special teams have been flat-out bad this season. What was once a strength for the Wolverines is now a weakness. Even All-American kicker Dominic Zvada is struggling this season. After missing one kick last year, Zvada is 11-of-17 in 2025.
But what is worse than the kicking game is the return game. Wide receiver Semaj Morgan has been the primary punt returner this season. But after fumbling the ball on Saturday against Northwestern, it was true freshman Andrew Marsh who entered the game in his place the following return.
On Monday, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked if Marsh was going to become the primary returner going forward. He didn't give a long answer, but it sure sounds as if Marsh is going to become the man starting this week against Maryland.
"Yeah, probably. Yep," Moore said on if Marsh was going to take Morgan's spot at punt return.
Message to Semaj Morgan
Michigan ranks as having the No. 128 punt return in the country, averaging 2.8 yards per return. Morgan, himself, is the No. 53 out of 54 qualifying players, who have a min. of 1.2 returns per game. Morgan is averaging 2.3 yards per return and his longest return is 13 yards this year.
Morgan's struggles have been documented this season. Between struggles with punt return, fumbles, and dropped passes -- head coach Sherrone Moore believes Michigan is going to need Morgan in some big situations still.
"Stay positive," Moore's message to Morgan. "It ate him up, having the fumble. And he was just trying to do so much for the team. And he broke, like, three tackles.
"But at the end of the day, because at some point you've got to know when the journey's over and you've got to get down. And you've got to get up with the ball at the end. But we'll still support him. We'll still support him. We're going to need him."
Michigan will head to College Park to take on Maryland this week for a 4 p.m. ET game. Fans will see if the punt return game is improved with Marsh.