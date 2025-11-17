Sherrone Moore gives injury updates on Jordan Marshall, Justice Haynes moving forward
The Michigan Wolverines have the No. 2 rushing offense in the Big Ten. Michigan also had the most dynamic one-two punch in the country with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall both healthy. But following five games of 100-plus yards, Haynes went down in the USC game.
He came back against MSU, and ran for 152 yards, but he went down once again. Haynes hasn't been back since that Michigan State game, and Fox announcer Gus Johnson let it slip on the broadcast this past game that Haynes was out for the year.
RELATED: Joel Klatt offers reasons for optimism after Michigan’s tight win over Northwestern
Except, head coach Sherrone Moore doesn't see it that way -- kind of. On Monday, Moore was asked about Johnson's proclamation. Speaking to the media, Moore said 'he wasn't ready' to say Haynes was done for the season. But later on, he was asked again if Haynes would be back for the Ohio State game, and Moore clarified that he is likely done for the regular season, but could come back for the postseason.
I would assume that means if Michigan were to beat both Maryland and Ohio State, and make the College Football Playoff, Haynes would attempt to come back. But if not, he is probably done for the season, and maybe his one-year Michigan career is over. Haynes could be a top-three RB in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Jordan Marshall's health moving forward
In Haynes' absence, Jordan Marshall has been superb. He is fourth in the Big Ten, averaging over 87 yards per game. Marshall has rushed for over 100 yards in four games in a row, but on Saturday, he was bitten by the injury bug.
Marshall went down hard on his right shoulder and Bryson Kuzdzal came in to finish the game. On Monday, Sherrone Moore said Marshall was 'day-to-day' moving forward. His status for the Maryland game isn't known, but Moore said Michigan is 'confident' in Kuzdzal if he were to start.
Moore also mentioned he is 'confident' Marshall would be back no later than the Ohio State game. As the Maryland game approaches on Saturday, Marshall's status will be closely monitored.