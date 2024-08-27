Bracketology: ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects Michigan basketball to make NCAA Tournament
Coming off the worst season in program history, could Michigan men's basketball have a resurgent first season under new head coach Dusty May in 2024-25?
At least one college basketball expert thinks so, as ESPN's Joe Lunardi safely included the Wolverines in his 'Bracketology' projection for the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday. Lunardi doesn't have Michigan just sneaking into the field of 68 either. He has the Wolverines settling in as an 8-seed.
Lunardi projects Michigan landing in the East region of the tournament, with a first round matchup against No. 9 Florida. In this hypothetical scenario, the Wolverines would face No. 1 seed Duke in the second round with a win over the Gators. Other notable programs in this region include 5-seed Arkansas, whom Michigan will battle in the Jimmy V Classic this December, and 5-seed Kentucky.
Lunardi projects a whopping 10 teams from the new, expanded Big Ten Conference to earn bids to the 'Big Dance'. These include his projected Big Ten champion, Purdue (4-seed), as well as Indiana (5-seed), UCLA (6-seed), Illinois (7-seed), Michigan State (7-seed), Ohio State (8-seed) and Rutgers (10-seed). Lunardi also has a pair of Big Ten teams squaring off as 11-seeds in the 'First Four' — Maryland and Oregon.
May has brought excitement back to the hardwood in Ann Arbor after being hired on March 23, quickly flipping much of the Wolverines' roster in preparation for the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines' staff added guards Durral Brooks, Lorenzo Cason and Justin Pippen from the 2024 recruiting class, while digging into the portal to land six more players — guards Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), Tre Donaldson (Auburn) and Rubin Jones (North Texas), forward Sam Walters (Alabama) and centers Danny Wolf (Yale) and Vladislav Goldin (Florida Atlantic). Michigan also returns a trio of veterans in guard Nimari Burnett and forwards Will Tschetter and Jace Howard from last year's squad. This week, May finalized his first Michigan roster by adding his son, Charlie May, as a transfer from UCF.
Michigan men's basketball will open its 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 when the Wolverines host Cleveland State at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
