BREAKING: Michigan's Danny Wolf selected by Brooklyn Nets in 2025 NBA Draft
After one season with the Michigan Wolverines, Danny Wolf's NBA career is now officially underway. On Wednesday night, during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets selected Wolf with the 27th overall pick.
The 7-footer was incredibly productive for the Wolverines last season, averaging 13.2 points per game. His ability to play inside and outside allowed him to become a matchup nightmare, serving as one of the critical pieces to Michigan's Sweet 16 run. Given his combination of size, athleticism, and basketball IQ, the widespread belief is that Wolf can carve out a long and successful career in the NBA. And now he'll get a shot to do that with the Nets.
Here's a quick look at some of his most noteworthy stats from the 2024-25 season:
- One of four Wolverines to play and start in all 37 games
- Averaged 13.2 points per game
- Posted second straight 400-plus point season (489)
- Posted 26 games in double-figures, with eight of 20 plus
- Scored season-high 23 points at Minnesota (OT; Jan. 16)
- Averaged a Big Ten-best 9.7 rebounds per game
- Posted second straight 300-plus rebound season (360)
- Posted 35 games of five-plus rebounds, with 19 games of 10-plus
- Grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds (4x)• Averaged 3.6 assists per game
- Recorded first 100-plus assist season (132)
- Posted 22 games of three-plus assists, with 11 of five-plus
- Dished a career-best nine assists vs. Arkansas (Dec. 10)
- Shot 49.7 percent from the field (186-for-374)
- Posted second straight 150-plus field goal season (186)
- Made a season-high nine field goals (3x)
- Tied for most double-doubles in Big Ten (15): Maryland's Derik Queen, Julian Reese
- Posted 15 double-doubles
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records
Incoming Michigan transfer says the goal is a National Championship
Michigan's 4-star QB commit rated among the best in the country
Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season