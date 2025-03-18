Dick Vitale sees a potential Michigan, Michigan State rematch in the Elite 8
Michigan men's basketball might of won the Big Ten Tournament, but the Wolverines didn't get a fancy award from the NCAA Tournament Committee with the draw they gave to Dusty May's team. The Wolverines not only received a No. 5 seed -- compared to Wisconsin (No. 3 seed) and Purdue (No. 4 seed) -- but Michigan has arguably the toughest No. 12 seed out there. Michigan drew UC San Diego who has won 15 straight and has one of the toughest defenses in the country.
While the Tritons are a trendy upset pick over Michigan, decorated ESPN analyst, Dick Vitale, doesn't seem to think the same. Vitale predicted every game in the NCAA Tournament and the long-time analyst doesn't seem to think Michigan will have a hard time taking down UC San Diego.
"The Wolverines get hot early and never look back. Michigan WINS!"
Round of 32
With the Wolverines getting past UC San Diego, he has Michigan meeting Texas A&M in the Round of 32. Once again, he looks for the maize and blue to get that win. Vitale thinks the Vlad Goldin, Danny Wolf combination will be too much for the Aggies to handle.
"The Wolverines' size is too much for the Aggies to handle. Michigan WINS!"
Sweet 16
Going into the Sweet Sixteen, Michigan would face top-seeded Auburn. The Tigers finished the regular season and SEC Conference Tournament shaky and Vitale has Michigan pulling off the upset. Once again, he believes Michigan's bigs will be too much and will out-rebound the Tigers.
"The Wolverines own the glass and advance. Michigan WINS!
Elite 8
If Michigan could get to the Elite 8, there is a great chance of the Wolverines meeting arch-rival Michigan State. That's exactly what Vitale is predicting to happen. But for the third time this season, the Wolverines would lose to the Spartans, in Vitale's prediction. Not something Michigan fans want to think about..
A rivalry game with a Final Four trip on the line? Are you serious? Sparty wins the battle of Michigan. Michigan State WINS!
While Michigan fans would take an Elite 8 appearance one year after the Wolverines won eight games under Juwan Howard -- losing to Michigan State for the third time in the same season would be horrific for Wolverine fans.
