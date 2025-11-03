Emerging Michigan football star earns Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors
It wasn't a great day for the Michigan Wolverines, but the maize and blue fended off Purdue on Saturday, 21-16. Bryce Underwood didn't play very well for the second week in a row, and Michigan needed some heroics from someone else.
That came from Jordan Marshall. Following Justice Haynes' injury against Michigan State, Marshall was called upon to start once again, and will be for a few more weeks, and he shined. The redshirt freshman had a career day against the Boilermakers, rushing for 185 yards and scoring three times on the ground.
On Monday, he was named a Big Ten Player of the Week, sharing the honors with Illinois QB Luke Altmyer -- who had 323 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in a win over Rutgers.
Jordan Marshall's impressive day
- Earned career highs in rushing yards (185) and touchdowns (3) in the win against Purdue, his fourth career and third-straight game of 100 or more rushing yards
- His 185 rushing yards tie the most by a Michigan ball carrier since Donovan Edwards posted the same total against Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten Championship game
- His first-quarter 54-yard touchdown run was his third touchdown of 50 or more yards this season
- The play came immediately after he caught a 25-yard pass - the longest receiving play of his career
- Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Justice Haynes (Oct. 27, 2025)
The Wolverines' ground attack has kept them in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff conversation. If it's not Haynes crushing the opposition -- it's Marshall. Michigan has the No. 12 rushing attack in the country, averaging 223 yards per game.
Haynes is the second-leading rusher in the country, averaging 122 yards per game. Marshall, who has been emerging in the last several weeks, ranks No. 36 in the country, averaging 81 yards per game.
With Haynes' injury and needing surgery, it's not known when he's going to be back for Michigan -- if at all. The Wolverines are going to use Marshall as their bell cow for the next three games, but with hopes of Haynes being back for Ohio State.
